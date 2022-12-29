Japan to Back Migration from Tokyo with 1-.M.-Yen Aid per Kid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to further promote migration from the greater Tokyo area by paying up to 1 million yen in aid per child, up from the current 300,000 yen.

At present, the country’s migration support program pays people moving out of the Tokyo metropolitan area up to 1 million yen in basic aid per household and additional aid of up to 300,000 yen per child aged under 18 if they have any.

Eligible households are those who live in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 special wards and who commute to the wards from their homes in other areas in Tokyo or the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

The program is available in nearly 1,300 municipalities nationwide, with the aid money paid jointly by prefectural and other local governments. The central government supports the program by paying subsidies to local governments.

The central government plans to increase the additional aid per kid in fiscal 2023, which begins next April, sources said.

