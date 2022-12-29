Japan, U.S., Others Rap Taliban's Ban on Women Working for NGOs

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from 12 nations including Japan and the United States, and the European Union issued on Wednesday a joint statement condemning the Taliban-led interim Afghan government's ban on women working for nongovernmental organizations.

The Taliban regime's decision is "reckless and dangerous," the foreign chiefs said.

"The Taliban continue to demonstrate their contempt for the rights, freedoms, and welfare of the Afghan people, particularly women and girls, and their disinterest in normal relations with the international community," they said.

Also on Wednesday, U.N. agencies, international NGO Save the Children and others released a joint statement in response to the ban.

"Already, some time-critical programs have had to stop temporarily due to lack of female staff," they said. "Female staff are key to every aspect of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan. They are teachers, nutrition experts, team leaders, community health workers, vaccinators, nurses, doctors and heads of organizations," the statement said.

