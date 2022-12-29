Japan Reports 191,948 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 191,948 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by about 8,200 from a week before.

New deaths totaled 335 among COVID-19 patients across the country on the day. The number of very ill patients fell by 12 from the previous day to 565.

In Tokyo, new infection cases came to 18,372, down by some 440 from a week before, and new COVID-19 fatalities stood at 26.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from the previous day to 48.

