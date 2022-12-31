Japan Boosting Digital Transformation for Disaster Prevention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of municipalities in Japan are promoting digital transformation for disaster prevention using artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge digital technologies.

With damage caused by torrential rains and typhoons becoming more severe, local governments aim to ensure the safety of residents by obtaining weather data promptly and providing accurate information useful for disaster prevention.

The use of digital technologies is also intended to reduce burdens of local government workers involved in disaster management.

In fiscal 2022, the land ministry conducted demonstration tests to detect flooding using small sensors installed on electricity poles and beside waterways with five municipalities as well as nonlife insurance and other companies.

In the city of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, 39 sensors were placed mainly in urban areas that had flooding in the past. They successfully detected rises in water levels with high precision.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]