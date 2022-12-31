Sweet Bean Paste Gaining Popularity in U.S., Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Sweet bean paste, a key ingredient in traditional Japanese confectionery, has been gaining popularity in the United States and Europe.

A health-conscious trend has helped increase interest in sweet bean paste, which contains less fat than fresh cream and some other ingredients in Western sweets.

Japanese makers of sweet paste made from red beans and related products are trying to ride the tide to boost sales of their products.

Imuraya Group Co., based in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, has been enjoying brisk sales of its mainstay Azuki Bar sweet bean paste ice pop in the United States. Exports of the product to the U.S. market have been posting double-digit growth annually since 2020, a company official said.

The share of overseas sales in Imuraya Group's overall sales is expected to rise to 10 pct in fiscal 2023 from 4.5 pct in fiscal 2020.

