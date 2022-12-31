Nakaso Leading Candidate for Next BOJ Gov.: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso is viewed as the leading candidate to replace incumbent Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term will expire on April 8, a Jiji Press survey of market experts has shown.

Also in the survey, many respondents said the next BOJ governor should have ability to communicate with the market and to be flexible for change.

The next governor is expected to face calls for careful communication with the market, as there are expectations that the BOJ could make further policy revisions after it modified its massive monetary easing policy at the Dec. 19-20 policy meeting.

The email survey was held between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12, covering 30 experts and collecting responses from 24 of them.

Of the respondents, 12 pointed to Nakaso as the most suitable candidate for the next BOJ governor.

