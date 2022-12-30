Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Decline to 148,076

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 148,076 on Friday, down by some 26,000 from a week before.

The country logged 258 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients rose by nine from the previous day to 574.

In Tokyo, 14,525 new cases were reported, down by around 2,800 from a week before, along with 21 new fatalities.

Under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, there were 46 infected people with severe symptoms, down by two from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]