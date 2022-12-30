Kishida Calls for More Investment at TSE Year-End Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Tokyo Stock Exchange's year-end ceremony on Friday, called for more investment in securities to help realize his asset- and income-doubling plan, adopted in November.

Kishida was the first sitting prime minister to attend the TSE year-end event in nine years, after Shinzo Abe in 2013.

"I'm determined to forge a new Japan by realizing a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution," Kishida said in a speech.

Referring to the asset- and income-doubling plan, the prime minister said, "Let's boost the mood for securities investment among individual investors through public-private efforts."

Akira Kiyota, chief executive of Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697>, which owns the TSE's operator, said the stock market was "relatively calm" in 2022, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the Russian war in Ukraine and monetary tightening in the United States and Europe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]