N. Korea Fires 3 Missiles into Sea of Japan

Seoul, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from near Pyongyang on Saturday morning, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that the three ballistic missiles from North Korea are believed to have fallen into waters outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

The missiles flew northeast from near the North Korean capital, reaching as high as about 100 kilometers and traveling some 350 km before falling into the waters, according to the ministry.

North Korea carried out a ballistic missile launch for the first time since Dec. 23, when it fired two short-range missiles. The latest move also followed Friday's test launch of a solid-fuel rocket by the South Korean military.

In North Korea, the ruling Workers' Party of Korea is holding a Central Committee plenary meeting. The outcome of the meeting is expected to be announced Sunday.

