Japan Starts Project to Prevent Bear Damage in Urban Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry started a three-year model project involving six of the country's 47 prefectures to prevent damage from bears following a number of attacks against people in urban areas.

Participating local governments will consider ways to capture and get rid of bears swiftly in cooperation with local hunting groups and prevent intrusions by the animal into town areas.

By dispatching experts who can capture bears and set up electric fences, the ministry will support local government efforts to train staff.

For the current fiscal year ending in March, the six participating prefectures of Hokkaido, Iwate, Niigata, Nagano, Fukui and Nara will draw up plans to prevent bear damage fit for local conditions.

The Iwate prefectural government is considering holding on-site training involving local municipalities, hunting groups and police in preparation for bear encounters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]