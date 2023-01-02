FOCUS: Kishida Administration at Critical Juncture This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--The year 2023 will likely be a critical juncture for the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, following a series of resignations of scandal-hit cabinet ministers in the previous year.

Close attention is being paid to whether Kishida, also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will be able to overcome the challenges facing him or will see his administration lose its luster further.

Kishida looks set to work tenaciously to regain his leadership in the run-up to this year's summit of the Group of Seven major powers to be held in May in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, where his House of Representatives constituency is located. Both the ruling and opposition camps are expected to step up moves in anticipation of a possible breakup of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and a subsequent general election.

Year to Move Forward Key Policies

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]