Used Cooking Oil in High Demand for Aircraft Fuel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Amid growing global efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from aircraft, Japanese companies are expected to start work in earnest this year to produce low-carbon aviation fuel from used cooking oil, such as from tempura.

Major overseas renewable fuel producers are already moving to procure high-quality Japanese used cooking oil massively, however, leading to a surge in trading prices.

As travel by air emits more CO2 than that by rail and other modes of transport, using planes has come under criticism from the "flight shame" movement mainly in Europe and the United States.

In autumn last year, the International Civil Aviation Organization set a target of reducing CO2 emissions from international aviation to net zero by 2050. For that goal, sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, made of waste cooking oil, is believed to be a "trump card."

The Japanese government aims to replace 10 pct of aviation fuel used by domestic airlines with SAF by 2030. As Japan currently depends on several European and U.S. SAF suppliers, an official at a major Japanese airline said, "Making SAF domestically is essential for sustainable procurement."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]