Japan Logs Spike in COVID-19 Cases among New Arrivals

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Saturday that COVID-19 cases have spiked among arrivals from abroad, led by those coming from China, where the disease is raging.

Ninety-two of the people who arrived from abroad Friday at Japanese airports have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus in airport quarantine, the ministry said, adding that 90 of the positive cases recently stayed in China.

In Japan, the daily number of positive cases found in airport quarantine had largely stayed below 10 since mid-October.

Of the 90 positive cases who recently stayed in China, 77 showed no symptoms, according to the ministry.

On Friday, Japan introduced a special measure to require all arrivals from mainland China to go through COVID-19 tests upon entry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]