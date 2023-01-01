Japanese Journalist Injured in Missile Attack on Kyiv

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese journalist is among people injured in a missile attack on Kyiv apparently by Russia on Saturday, according to Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Klitschko disclosed the information on messaging app Telegram.

Meanwhile, the online version of the major Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun said that the injured journalist is Wataru Sekita, 36, a member of its visual reporting section.

He is receiving treatment at a hospital for his injury in the leg, according to the newspaper.

The local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda said that the attack killed at least one person and injured 20.

