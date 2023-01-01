Japanese Emperor Wishes for New Year Full of Hope

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito has released a New Year's message that he prays 2023 will be a year full of hope.

In the written message, released via the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor expressed his wish to see a good year after 2022 was marked by natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring prices.

He also expressed his deep sadness over the loss of many lives due to wars and conflicts in parts of the world, underlining the importance of dialogue and cooperation in the international community.

In autumn last year, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako traveled to attend a major regional event for the first time in about three years.

He expressed hope that people will help each other so that they can overcome difficulties together.

