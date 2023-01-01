Kim Jong Un Calls for Increase in Nuclear Arsenal

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the need to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons and called for a substantial increase in the country's nuclear arsenal, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Sunday.

Kim also unveiled plans to develop new intercontinental ballistic missiles and launch a military reconnaissance satellite shortly.

He made the comments at a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that was held from Monday through Saturday.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, an unusual missile launch by Pyongyang on New Year's Day, following its firing of three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday. KCNA said North Korea test-fired super-large caliber artillery shots on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's missile was fired from the west coast at 2:50 a.m. local time, the Japanese and South Korean governments said. The Japanese Defense Ministry said the missile apparently dropped outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

