Japan Department Store Want to See Sales Recovery

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese department store chains, welcoming a third New Year's Day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hope that sales will recover this year as consumer sentiment is improving thanks to the relaxing of pandemic restrictions.

Some major department stores in Tokyo opened Sunday for the first sale of 2023.

Sogo & Seibu Co.'s flagship Seibu Ikebukuro store opened at 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than planned as a line of shoppers queued outside the store.

The number of shoppers was about 1.5 times the level a year before, according to store officials. The store sold about 2,500 food lucky bags from 11 brands.

"I bought ham and steamed meat buns. I'm looking forward to eating them with my family," a woman in her 30s said.

