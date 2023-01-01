Japan Confirms 86,439 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 86,439 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of about 62,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by four from Saturday to 592, while 180 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 9,186 new cases were confirmed, a decline of some 6,200 from a week earlier. Twenty-five new deaths were reported. There were 45 severely ill patients, unchanged from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]