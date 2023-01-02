Japan Confirms 1.03 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,032,133 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by about 117,000 from the prior week.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 29,325,021 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new cases, at 104,006, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 66,312, Aichi in central Japan, at 62,859, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 62,081, and Fukuoka in southwestern Japan, at 54,750.

The country's cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 2,151 from a week before to 57,753.

