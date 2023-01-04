Japan Govt Mulling Ways to Secure Transport in Rural Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry is mulling ways to secure transportation for people living in rural areas where bus and rail services are being scrapped or reduced due to population declines, officials said.

Possible options include utilizing on-demand taxis that can provide services catered to residents' needs.

"It is important to think about regional transportation that is easy to use for people such as the elderly, who often struggle with transportation and cannot drive a car," a senior ministry official said.

The Transport Policy Council, an advisory panel to the transport minister, in November stressed the need for a sustainable way of transportation such as the utilization of taxis in regions with insufficient public transport.

Some municipalities are already using taxis as a major mode of transportation for the elderly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]