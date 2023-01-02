75,883 People Newly Found with COVID-19 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--A total of 75,883 people in Japan were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Monday, up by about 840 week on week.

New deaths totaled 248 among COVID-19 patients across the country. The number of coronavirus patients in severe condition came to 595, up by three from Sunday.

In Tokyo, 7,537 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, down by 891 from a week earlier, while 24 people with COVID-19 were newly confirmed dead. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital topped four million.

The number of people with severe coronavirus symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 45, unchanged from Sunday.

Meanwhile, infection was confirmed for 84 people in airport quarantine. Of them, 82 have recently been to China, which is hit by an explosive COVID-19 outbreak.

