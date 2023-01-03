Bird Flu Outbreaks Reach Record 54 in Japan This Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Japan this season has risen to 54, topping the existing record of 52, logged in the 2020-2021 season, it was learned Tuesday.

The total number of birds destroyed due to this season's outbreaks is expected to reach around 7.75 million.

On the day, the prefectural government of Fukuoka in southwestern Japan announced that a bird flu outbreak had occurred at an emu farm in the city of Koga.

Highly pathogenic bird flu was also confirmed at an egg-laying hen farm in the city of Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the same day.

The outbreaks were the 53rd and 54th in the country this season, with about 400 and 9,600 birds to be destroyed at Fukuoka and Chiba, respectively.

