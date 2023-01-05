New Regional Job Model for Young People under Spotlight in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A scheme first introduced by a remote Japanese island town to court urban young people and offer them multiple jobs depending on the season is under the spotlight as a way to resolve worker shortages in rural areas.

The town of Ama in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, adopted the measure amid population declines. The so-called Shimane Model was used as the basis for a new support system by Japan's internal affairs ministry, and 66 certified associations nationwide were offering the scheme as of last December.

The initiative aims to promote the creation of new employment opportunities and migration to regional areas.

Ama had struggled with personnel costs for employing people year-round in each sector. The lodging industry is busiest during the tourism season between July and September, while the agriculture industry is busy during harvest season between September and November.

To resolve the issue, the town's tourism association launched a project in which workers were sent to different work sites for several months at a time.

