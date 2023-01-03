Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Plunge to 90,436

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan plunged by 117,811 from a week earlier to 90,436 on Tuesday.

The country logged 209 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients climbed by seven from the previous day to 602.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infections slid by 12,435 week on week to 9,628. New deaths came to 22, while there were 47 infected people with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria, up by two from the previous day.

