Russian Official Says Peace Treaty Talks with Japan Impossible

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko has said it is impossible for Russia to have talks with Japan to conclude a bilateral peace treaty now, Russia's state-run Tass news agency reported on Tuesday.

Rudenko was quoted as saying that holding such talks is clearly impossible with a country that openly takes an anti-Russia stance and poses a direct threat to Russia.

The official claimed that the Japanese government is showing no signs of stepping away from the anti-Russia course and making no efforts to correct the current situation.

Japan, holding the presidency of the U.N. Security Council this month, is expected to lead discussions on sanctions against Russia.

