Assets of Japan's New Upper House Members Average 25.67 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Assets held by the 125 lawmakers who were elected to Japan's House of Councillors in July last year averaged 25.67 million yen, a Jiji Press tally showed Wednesday, up 38 pct from the average for Upper House members who won seats in the previous 2019 poll.

The increase was apparently because some rich lawmakers, who include doctors, lawyers and performer-turned politicians, reported particularly large amounts of assets. Four members reported assets of over 100 million yen.

The tally is based on the 125 Upper House lawmakers' reports about their assets filed under law as of July 26, 2022, the day their term began.

The top three asset holders were all in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Hokuto Hoshi, a doctor who owns many medical facilities in Fukushima Prefecture, topped the list, at 297.59 million yen, followed by lawyer Harutomo Kosho, at 252.57 million yen, and Masayuki Kamiya, at 189.99 million yen.

After Kamiya were Naoki Inose, a member of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and former Tokyo governor, and former pop singers Eriko Imai and Akiko Ikuina, both in the LDP. The three reported assets worth around 100 million yen each.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]