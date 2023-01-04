Assets of Japan's Recently Elected Upper House Members Average 25.35 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Assets held by members of Japan's House of Councillors elected in July last year averaged 25.35 million yen, up 36.2 pct from the average for Upper House members who won seats in the previous 2019 election, it was learned Wednesday.

The sharp increase can be attributed to more wealthy rookies, such as doctors, lawyers and former television personalities, observers said.

According reports disclosed under law on assets held by the 125 recently elected Upper House lawmakers as of July 26 last year, the day their term began, including revised ones, four members' assets totaled over 100 million yen each. The reports did not reflect the value of stockholdings.

The top three asset holders were all in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, with Hokuto Hoshi, a doctor who owns many medical facilities, reporting 297.59 million yen, lawyer Harutomo Kosho 252.57 million yen and Masayuki Kamiya 189.99 million yen.

Following Kamiya, former Tokyo Governor Naoki Inose, now a member of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), and former TV personalities Eriko Imai and Akiko Ikuina, both in the LDP, posted around 100 million yen.

