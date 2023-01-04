Kishida to Meet Biden on Jan. 13

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Jan. 13, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

In a statement, Jean-Pierre said that "President Biden will reiterate his full support" for Japan's new national security strategy and its presidency of the Group of Seven major powers this year.

It will be the first time for Kishida to visit the White House.

"The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead," Jean-Pierre said.

In light of Japan's recent revision of three key national security documents partly aimed at including plans for the country to possess counterstrike capabilities, Kishida and Biden are expected to confirm the strengthening of the Japan-U.S. alliance's deterrence and response capabilities.

