Kishida, Biden to Agree to Promote Japan-U.S. Security Ties
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday said that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a meeting at the White House on Jan. 13.
The two leaders are expected to agree to promote moves to further deepen security cooperation under the Japan-U.S. alliance.
Kishida is also seen briefing Biden on a recent revision of Japan's three key national security documents and its plan to increase defense spending.
"(In the upcoming talks,) I hope to show those in and outside the country a stronger Japan-U.S. alliance while affirming our closer ties to go a step further to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told a press conference in Ise, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday.
Kishida will visit Washington for the first time since taking office in October 2021.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]