Kishida, Biden to Agree to Promote Japan-U.S. Security Ties

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday said that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a meeting at the White House on Jan. 13.

The two leaders are expected to agree to promote moves to further deepen security cooperation under the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Kishida is also seen briefing Biden on a recent revision of Japan's three key national security documents and its plan to increase defense spending.

"(In the upcoming talks,) I hope to show those in and outside the country a stronger Japan-U.S. alliance while affirming our closer ties to go a step further to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told a press conference in Ise, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday.

Kishida will visit Washington for the first time since taking office in October 2021.

