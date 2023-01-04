Flu Spreading Fast in Northeastern, Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Influenza spread relatively fast in the northeastern and eastern Japan regions of Tohoku and Kanto in the week through Dec. 25, health ministry data showed Wednesday.

The trend was apparent from details of reports from 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions across the country.

Last week, the ministry said that Japan had entered the influenza season at 1.24 cases per reporting institution for the week, exceeding the threshold of 1.0.

According to the latest data, the figure per institution reached 4.21 in Toyama Prefecture, highest by prefecture.

Toyama was followed by 2.91 in Okinawa, 2.79 in Kanagawa, 2.56 in Iwate and 2.30 in Tokyo. The figure also exceeded 2.0 in Aomori, at 2.27, and Osaka, at 2.21. Of them, Kanagawa and Tokyo are in Kanto, while Iwate and Aomori are in Tohoku.

