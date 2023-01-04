Japan Confirms 104,616 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 104,616 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, down about 111,000 from a week earlier.

In the country, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose 13 from Tuesday to 615 while 334 patients were newly confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, Tokyo reported that the daily coronavirus count fell some 9,700 weak on week to 10,554 and that 25 patients died in the capital.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria increased to 49 from Tuesday's 47.

