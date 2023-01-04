Tokyo Confirms 10,554 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 10,554 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by about 9,700 from a week before.

Twenty-five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day, the metropolitan government said.

The number of novel coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government's criteria rose by two from Tuesday to 49.

