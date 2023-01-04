4 Major Japanese Dept. Stores Enjoy Sales Growth in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese department store operators Wednesday reported same-store sales growth in December 2022, citing robust demand for Christmas cakes and gifts and active spending by visitors from abroad.

J. Front Retailing Co. <3086> saw sales expand 9.5 pct from a year before at its directly operated Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores, according to preliminary data.

Sales rose 8.6 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> stores, 4.6 pct at Takashimaya Co. <8233> stores and 1.6 pct at stores of Sogo & Seibu Co., a Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382> unit.

Handbags and jewelry also sold well. The flagship Isetan store in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward logged single-day sales of 1.6 billion yen on Christmas Eve.

New Year's sales at department stores made a solid start in the first absence of COVID-19 restrictions on business and other activities in three years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]