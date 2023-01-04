Tokyo Shibuya Ward's Website Likely Hacked

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday said that its official website largely remains inaccessible due to disrupted communications since Tuesday, caused by what appears to be a cyberattack.

International hacker group Anonymous is believed to have mounted a so-called distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attack to overload traffic by sending massive amounts of data, said the municipality in the Japanese capital.

As of Wednesday evening, no data theft through the attack had been confirmed, according to Shibuya Ward.

The ward said on Twitter that it will work to restore its affected systems while holding consultations with police.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]