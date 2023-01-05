Paper by Japanese High Schooler Published in Int’l Journal

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--An academic paper co-authored by a Japanese high school student was published in an international journal last October.

The paper by Kotetsu Maruyama, 18, a third-year student at Ehime Prefectural Matsuyama Minami High School in western Japan, and three others was published in EPL, a scientific journal issued by the European Physical Society. Tatsuhiko Miyata, an assistant professor at Ehime University’s Graduate School, and Kyushu University associate professor Ryo Akiyama were among the authors.

Miyata, 51, who supervised the high school student, said that “it is very rare for a Japanese high school student’s paper to be published in an international academic journal.”

The paper, titled “Integral equation study of effective attraction between like-charged particles mediated by cations: Comparison between IPY2 and HNC closures,” studies the conditions in which fine crystals in an aqueous solution attract and repel each other.

According to the paper, fine particles and crystals with the same charge usually repel each other, but they attract each other when the concentration of ions in a solution reaches a certain level.

