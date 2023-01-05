Tuna Fetches 36.04 M. Yen in New Year Auction in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A 212-kilogram bluefin tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, sold for 36.04 million yen in the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu food market on Thursday morning.

The price of the most popular tuna at the first auction was up 2.1-fold from a year before, but far below the record over 300 million yen marked in the 2019 first auction. Oma tuna fetches high prices every year.

The auction venue in Koto Ward was filled with vigor as the market welcomed the start of the new year without COVID-19 movement restrictions for the first time in three years.

Nearly 200 domestic wild tuna were put up for the auction, which started at 5:10 a.m. Of them, a few tuna weighing over 200 kilograms attracted hefty demand.

The most popular tuna was bought by Yamayuki, a Toyosu market intermediate wholesaler, for the third straight year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]