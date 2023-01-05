Japan, U.S. to Launch New Body for Eliminating Forced Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments plan to establish a new organization aimed at eliminating forced labor and other human rights violations from supply chains, informed sources said Thursday.

The two countries will work together in dealing with forced labor issues including the situation in China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, which is drawing international criticism.

Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is set to visit the United States for six days from Thursday and sign a memorandum of understanding on the launch of the new body with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

According to the sources, the new organization will involve Japan's industry ministry and the Foreign Ministry as well as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Through the new body, the Japanese and U.S. governments are expected to share information about regulations on supply chains. They will also provide such information to companies to help them facilitate trade and other operations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]