Sony-Honda Joint Firm Unveils Afeela New EV Brand

Las Vegas, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--A joint company formed by Sony Group Corp. <6758> and Honda Motor Co. <7267> unveiled a prototype under its Afeela new electric vehicle brand on Wednesday.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc., the joint company, unveiled the prototype in Las Vegas, a day before the opening of the CES annual technology show.

The company is scheduled to begin accepting pre-orders for a production model of the new EV in the first half of 2025, planning to deliver it starting in North America in 2026.

Sony Honda Mobility collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Epic Games Inc. for the new EV brand.

The prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle for safety. It allows passengers to enjoy playing games and watching films.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]