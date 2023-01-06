Series of Burglaries Target Pricey Pokemon Cards in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--A series of burglaries targeting trading card shops have been reported in Tokyo amid the popularity of high-priced cards featuring Pocket Monsters, or Pokemon, causing damage estimated to be tens of millions of yen in total since last summer.

According to sources at Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, Pokemon and other collectible cards were stolen from several stores in the Akihabara subculture district in the Japanese capital between November and December last year. A store in Machida in suburban Tokyo had 60 cards worth a total of approximately 8.5 million yen stolen in early December. In all cases, burglars broke into the stores late at night after opening hours and stole the cards.

At least five burglary cases targeting trading cards have been confirmed in Tokyo since around summer 2022. "I've never heard of (such cases happening so successively)," a senior investigative source said.

Against the backdrop of the growing card game market, prices of secondhand cards have skyrocketed.

There have also been cases in which people cheated others out of trading cards to resell them for profit. In one case, a 25-year-old jobless man from Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, was arrested by the MPD on Dec. 14 for allegedly stealing about 1,000 Pokemon cards from an online shop by using credit card information of another person fraudulently. The stolen cards are believed to have been resold to a secondhand card store in the city.

