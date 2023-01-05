Japan Reports Record 498 Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported a record high of 498 daily deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, exceeding the previous high of 438 marked Dec. 27 last year.

The nation confirmed 231,022 new coronavirus cases Thursday, an increase of around 39,000 from a week earlier.

Twelve of the country's 47 prefectures--Gunma, Gifu, Shimane, Okayama, Yamaguchi, Kagawa, Ehime, Saga, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima--logged daily record highs of positive cases.

The nationwide number of severely ill patients rose by 35 from Wednesday to 650.

Tokyo reported 20,735 new infections Thursday, up by some 2,400 from a week before.

