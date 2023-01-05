Tokyo Reports 20,735 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 20,735 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, up by some 2,400 from a week before.

New deaths totaled 29 among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by four from Wednesday to 53.

