Japan Aims to Affirm Ties with U.S. over China

Washington, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is visiting the United States for six days from Thursday, aiming to affirm cooperation with Washington, whose top priority is how to deal with China.

Japan, which will host a Group of Seven summit in May, hopes to use his visit as an opportunity to discuss semiconductors, energy and forced labor in China's Xinjiang region from the standpoint of economic security.

Tokyo also wants to demonstrate its unity with Washington in maintaining the global economic order.

Ahead of his trip, Nishimura said he aims to "solidify the cooperation among like-minded countries."

He is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials including Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

