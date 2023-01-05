Kishida Vows to "Boldly" Mull Steps Tackling Birth Rate Drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday vowed to "boldly" discuss an unprecedented set of measures to tackle Japan's declining birth rate that he proposed himself.

"We will boldly consider (measures) to realize a social structure that will make the younger generation feel that the government has finally become serious" about the issue, Kishida said at a New Year's party hosted by Jiji Press and affiliates.

At his New Year's press conference Wednesday, Kishida pledged to introduce an "unprecedented" set of measures to counter the country's falling birth rate.

"As the number of babies born in Japan last year fell below 800,000, the birth rate decline is an urgent issue that cannot be neglected any longer," Kishida said at Thursday's event.

The government will present an outline of its plan to double its child care-related budget by around June, when the government will draw up its annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines, he said

