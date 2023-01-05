Nagasaki Asks Biden to Come to A-Bombed City

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi and Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue submitted Thursday a request to the U.S. embassy in Tokyo calling on President Joe Biden to visit the atomic-bombed southwestern Japan city.

Biden is scheduled to visit Hiroshima, the other city devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945, in May for a summit of the Group of Seven major powers.

The prefectural and municipal chiefs asked Biden to become the first U.S. president to make a trip to Nagasaki while he is in Japan.

Biden's visit to Nagasaki, if any, would be a great opportunity to turn the tide at the time when the risk of nuclear weapons being used is escalating, Oishi said.

In 2016, Barack Obama visited Hiroshima for the first time as a serving U.S. president, but he did not come to Nagasaki.

