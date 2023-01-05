Many Japanese Biz Leaders Sound Eager to Raise Wages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese business leaders sounded eager to raise wages Thursday ahead of this spring's "shunto" labor-management wage negotiations, as rapid price hikes are hitting workers.

At a New Year's party hosted by the country's three major business groups, Lawson Inc. <2651> President Sadanobu Takemasu showed his readiness to realize a pay hike outpacing inflation.

"As we're asking consumers to pay higher prices, it's our responsibility to raise wages more than that," said Takemasu of the convenience store chain operator.

ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> President Koji Shibata said the airline group hopes to raise pay following its recovery from the COVID-19 fallout to reward employees for their patience during the tough times.

Skylark Holdings Co. <3197> President Makoto Tani said the restaurant chain will "positively consider implementing a pay scale hike to protect the livelihoods of our employees."

