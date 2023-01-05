Ukraine Seeks G-7 Help for Restoring Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Ukraine's presidential office has called on the Group of Seven major nations to help restore peace in the European country being invaded by Russia.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, made the request at a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda, according to a press release by the office on Wednesday. Japan serves as G-7 chair this year.

He asked that the G-7 members "become leaders" in carrying out Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan presented at a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in November last year.

"We look forward to new results of this cooperation (with the G-7 nations) that will bring our common victory over the enemy closer," Yermak said.

Expressing his gratitude for Japan's assistance to Ukraine so far, Yermak asked again that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit his country.

