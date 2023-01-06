Japan, Mexico Agree to Boost Exchanges

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday agreed with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, to further strengthen exchanges between their countries as this year marks the 135th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The two ministers reached the agreement when they held a meeting in Mexico.

In 1888, Japan established diplomatic relations with Mexico by concluding the Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation, Japan's first equal treaty with a non-Asian country.

Hayashi said at the meeting with Ebrard that Japan wants to work closely together with Mexico to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, calling the Latin American country a "strategic global partner."

The two ministers confirmed that their countries will cooperate to maintain the high standards of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal after some countries filed applications to join the accord. Japan and Mexico are among the signatories to the TPP.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]