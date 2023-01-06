Miyazaki Pref. Asked Paper Not to Report Some Governor Actions

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, had asked a local newspaper not to report some actions its governor took the day before testing positive for COVID-19, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Miyazaki Governor Shunji Kono, who secured a fourth term in office on Dec. 25, felt fatigue after making New Year's trips to local shrines Sunday. He developed a fever and tested positive Monday.

The prefecture announced the governor's infection Monday. It told the local newspaper Miyazaki Nichinichi Shimbun on Sunday that the governor visited local shrines that day.

On Monday, the prefecture asked the paper to report that the governor spent the whole day Sunday at his official residence. In its Tuesday edition. the paper said that the governor paid visits to shrines.

In his Facebook post, Kono said that while prefectural officials had tried to avoid causing unnecessary anxiety among local residents, top priority should have been given to sending accurate information.

