Japan May Question Unification Church for 3rd Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese culture minister Keiko Nagaoka said Friday that the government may exercise its right to demand reports from and put questions to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church for a third time.

Friday marked the deadline for the group to respond to the second round of questions asked by the Cultural Affairs Agency last month under the religious corporation law. The agency received 12 small cardboard boxes of documents from the Unification Church the same day.

“It is possible that we will demand reports and exercise our questioning right again,” Nagaoka said at a press conference. She will decide whether to do this after analyzing the documents submitted by the group.

“While it is difficult to say how many times we will exercise the right or what the outlook is, we do not intend to stretch things out unnecessarily,” Nagaoka added.

The minister said she will consider whether the requirements have been met for asking a court to issue a dissolution order for the religious group.

