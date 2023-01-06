ANA, JAL Log 5-Fold Rise in Int’l Passengers during Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines <9201> each reported on Friday a fivefold increase in international flight passengers during the year-end and New Year’s holiday period.

The passenger number between Dec. 28 and Thursday reached some 140,000 at ANA, up 5.8-fold from a year before, and 142,400 at JAL, up fivefold. Both were about half the levels marked in fiscal 2019, before the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Domestic flight passengers totaled around 1,158,500 at ANA, up 17 pct, and 938,100 at JAL, up 5 pct. The domestic figures were about 80 pct of the fiscal 2019 levels.

Six Japan Railways Group companies said that some 9,834,000 people used express and limited express trains, including Shinkansen bullet trains, on 46 major sections of JR lines during the holiday period, rising 10 pct from a year before. The number was 84 pct of the fiscal 2018 level.

